Trump Postpones G7 Summit, Calls Current Group Of Countries ‘Outdated’

Jun 01, 2020

Reuters: Trump postpones G7 summit, seeks to add countries to invitation list
“U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he would postpone a Group of Seven summit he had hoped to hold next month until September or later and expand the list of invitees to include Australia, Russia, South Korea, and India. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One during his return to Washington from Cape Canaveral in Florida, Trump said the G7, which groups the world’s most advanced economies, was a ‘very outdated group of countries’ in its current format. ‘I’m postponing it because I don’t feel that as a G7 it properly represents what’s going on in the world,’ Trump said…” (Holland, 5/30).

