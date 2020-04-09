menu

Saudi Officials Announce Cease-Fire In Yemen Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Apr 09, 2020

AP: Saudi officials announce Yemen cease-fire amid pandemic
“The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen announced Wednesday that its forces would begin a cease-fire starting Thursday, a step that could pave the way for the first direct peace talks between the two sides that have been at war for more than five years. In a statement carried by Saudi Arabia’s official state news agency, a Saudi military spokesman, Col. Turki al-Malki, said that the cease-fire would last two weeks and that it comes in response to U.N. calls to halt hostilities amid the coronavirus pandemic…” (Michael/Al-Haj, 4/8).

Additional coverage on the cease-fire is available from Al Jazeera, BBC, CNN, New York Times, Reuters, and Washington Post.

