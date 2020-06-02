menu

U.N., Saudi Arabia Host Pledging Conference For War-Torn Yemen With Hope To Raise $2.4B For Humanitarian, Coronavirus Response

Jun 02, 2020

Reuters: Yemen pledging drive hopes to raise $2.4 billion to save aid ops as virus spreads
“The United Nations and Saudi Arabia host a pledging conference for war-ravaged Yemen on Tuesday to help raise some $2.4 billion as funding shortages imperil the world’s biggest aid operation. … ‘Anything below $1.6 billion and the operation will be facing catastrophic cutbacks,’ Lise Grande, U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, told Reuters just days prior to the conference…” (Barrington et al., 6/2).

Additional coverage of the pledging conference and crisis in Yemen is available from The Guardian and Reuters.

