U.N., Saudi Arabia Host Pledging Conference For War-Torn Yemen With Hope To Raise $2.4B For Humanitarian, Coronavirus Response

Reuters: Yemen pledging drive hopes to raise $2.4 billion to save aid ops as virus spreads

“The United Nations and Saudi Arabia host a pledging conference for war-ravaged Yemen on Tuesday to help raise some $2.4 billion as funding shortages imperil the world’s biggest aid operation. … ‘Anything below $1.6 billion and the operation will be facing catastrophic cutbacks,’ Lise Grande, U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, told Reuters just days prior to the conference…” (Barrington et al., 6/2).

