Some Hospitals In Africa, Asia Become Overwhelmed With COVID-19 Patients; Questions Remain Over Russia’s Coronavirus Numbers; Brazil, Peru Hit Hard; Cases Rise Again In Iran

AFRICA

Bloomberg: Africa Turns to Home Care With Virus Cases Inundating Hospitals (Ombok et al., 6/13).

U.N. News: Amidst COVID-19 challenges, U.N. ‘remains operational’ across Central Africa (6/12).

U.N. News: Amid COVID-19 and climate change, UNHCR appeals for $186 million for Sahel refugee and displacement crisis (6/12).

Reuters: Ghana’s president says health minister tested positive for COVID-19 (Akorlie, 6/14).

ASIA

BBC: Coronavirus: India to use 500 train carriages as wards in Delhi (6/14).

The Guardian: Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam… How some countries kept Covid at bay (Ratcliffe, 6/14).

New York Times: Pakistan’s Lockdown Ended a Month Ago. Now Hospital Signs Read ‘Full’ (ur-Rehman et al., 6/15).

Reuters: Thailand ends curfew, marks 21 days with no local coronavirus cases (Thepgumpanat, 6/15).

Reuters: Beijing imposes curbs as coronavirus returns to Chinese capital (Woo et al., 6/14).

Wall Street Journal: Beijing Coronavirus Outbreak Tied to Huge Market Sparks Resurgence Concerns (Hua/Zhang, 6/14).

EUROPE

AP: Russia’s low virus death toll still raises questions in West (Litvinova/Isachenkov, 6/14).

Axios: Russia doubles death toll amid scrutiny from WHO (Ayesh, 6/13).

The Guardian: The Lancet’s editor: ‘The U.K. response to coronavirus is the greatest science policy failure for a generation’ (Anthony, 6/14).

The Guardian: Coronavirus: WHO warns against further lifting of lockdown in England (Boffey, 6/15).

NPR: Prosecutors Question Italy’s Top Leaders Over Coronavirus Response (Poggioli, 6/12).

Reuters: Norway to halt COVID-19 track and trace app on data protection concerns (Klesty, 6/15).

Wall Street Journal: France’s Macron Seeks to Turn Page on Coronavirus (Kostov, 6/14).

LATIN AMERICA

Al Jazeera: Brazil’s coronavirus death toll now world’s second highest (6/13).

AP: In Peru, thousands of faces at Mass — none now alive (Briceño, 6/14).

AP: Sao Paulo cemeteries to dig up graves for coronavirus space (Pollastri/Savarese, 6/13).

AP: Colombia’s Medellin emerges as surprise COVID-19 pioneer (Armario, 6/13).

The Guardian: Chile’s health minister quits over government response to Covid-19 (Bartlett, 6/14).

New York Times: Virus Exposes Weak Links in Peru’s Success Story (Taj/Kurmanaev, 6/12).

Reuters: As quarantine wanes, Bogota’s medics brace for a spike in COVID cases (Cobb, 6/14).

Reuters: Brazil’s COVID-19 deaths surge past U.K., WHO says hospital system coping (Nebehay/Boadle, 6/12).

Wall Street Journal: Coronavirus Hits Peru Hard Despite Strict Lockdown (Dube, 6/14).

Washington Post: Brazil faces the coronavirus disaster almost everyone saw coming (Tharoor, 6/15).

MIDDLE EAST

AFP: Iran daily virus deaths exceed 100 for first time in 2 months (6/14).

Xinhua: UNICEF sends COVID-19 medical protective kits to Yemen’s Sanaa (6/14).

NORTH AMERICA

AP: Grim blame game over virus deaths in besieged nursing homes (Alonso-Zaldivar, 6/15).

Forbes: Fauci Says ‘Real Normality’ Unlikely For A Year As U.S. Continues Pandemic Slog (Voytko, 6/14).

Wall Street Journal: Coronavirus, Economic Toll Threaten to Worsen Black Mortality Rates (Adamy, 6/13).

Washington Post: CDC issues new covid-19 guidelines at a time of protests and rallies (Sun et al., 6/12).