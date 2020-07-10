menu

Resources Address Government Health Spending, One Health, Other Global Health Issues

Jul 10, 2020

Brookings: Can we avoid a lost decade of development?
Kevin Watkins, former Brookings expert and CEO of Save the Children U.K. (7/9).

Center for Global Development: Costing Health Services in India — Incremental Steps Towards More Transparent Decision-Making
Lorna Guinness, honorary assistant professor at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, and colleagues (7/9).

London School of Economics & Political Science: Is big data good for our health?
Oliver Johnson, digital media producer at LSE (7/9).

Save the Children: Yemen: Tens Of Thousands Of Severely Malnourished Children Are Left Without Treatment Since March (7/10).

Think Global Health: Which Governments Prioritize Health Spending?
Joseph L. Dieleman, associate professor at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington, and colleagues (7/7).

World Bank: Safeguarding Animal, Human and Ecosystem Health: One Health at the World Bank (7/9).

