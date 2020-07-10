Pandemic Accelerates Across Africa; Oxygen Supplies Run Low In S. Africa; Bolivian President Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Idlib, Syria Records First Case; U.S. Faces Patchwork Policies, No Federal Goals

AFRICA

AP: Oxygen already runs low as COVID-19 surges in South Africa (Magome, 7/10).

Devex: African Union aims to scale up COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials (Jerving, 7/10).

The Guardian: South Africa warns of coronavirus ‘storm’ as outbreak accelerates across continent (Burke, 7/9).

The Guardian: Zimbabwe health minister facing coronavirus corruption charge sacked (Chingono, 7/9).

NPR: Kenyan Health Workers Manage COVID-19, HIV In Nairobi (Greene, 7/9).

The Telegraph: Hospitals overwhelmed as Johannesburg runs out of oxygen (Thornycroft, 7/9).

U.N. News: Refugees in Africa ‘even more vulnerable than ever’ amid COVID crisis (7/9).

ASIA

AP: AP EXPLAINS: Why India cases are rising to multiple peaks (Schmall/Ghosal, 7/10).

CNBC: Outbreak of dengue fever in Southeast Asia is ‘exploding’ amid the coronavirus fight (Huang, 7/9).

CNN: Authorities in Hong Kong warn of potential ‘exponential growth’ in coronavirus cases just weeks after loosening restrictions (Berlinger, 7/10).

Foreign Policy: Is India the Next Coronavirus Hotspot? (Agrawal, 7/9).

EUROPE

POLITICO: Polish president taps into anti-vax sentiment ahead of elections (Kosc, 7/9).

LATIN AMERICA & CARIBBEAN

AP: U.N. says Latin America and Caribbean are COVID-19 ‘hot spot’ (Lederer, 7/9).

AP: Bolivian president has COVID-19 as virus hits region’s elite (Flores, 7/9).

AP: Venezuela socialist party boss announces he has COVID-19 (7/9).

The Hill: Doctors Without Borders sounding alarm about El Salvador (Johnson, 7/9).

NPR: Bolivian President Tests Positive For Coronavirus (Neuman, 7/9).

U.N. News: Address ‘unprecedented’ impact of coronavirus on Latin America and the Caribbean, urges Guterres (7/9).

MIDDLE EAST

Arab News: Saudi Arabia hosts G20 talks on post-COVID-19 global sustainable finance plan (7/9).

BBC: Coronavirus: Idlib’s first Covid-19 case raises fears for Syria camps (7/10).

NORTH AMERICA

New York Times: These Scientists Raced to Find a Covid-19 Drug. Then the Virus Found Them (Thomas, 7/9).

PBS NewsHour: 3 things the U.S. can do to stop coronavirus (Santhanam, 7/9).

Wall Street Journal: Behind New Covid-19 Outbreaks: America’s Patchwork of Policies (Campo-Flores et al., 7/9).