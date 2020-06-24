Lack Of Access To Oxygen Supply In Poor Nations Hinders Treatment For COVID-19 Patients

AP: Scarce medical oxygen worldwide leaves many gasping for life

“Soaring demand for oxygen prompted by the coronavirus is bringing out a stark global truth: Even the right to breathe depends on money. … [I]n poor countries, from Peru to Bangladesh, it is in lethally short supply. Across sub-Saharan Africa, oxygen is a costly challenge for government-funded medical facilities such as Guinea’s Donka public hospital in the capital, Conakry…” (Hinnant et al., 6/24).

New York Times: In Poor Countries, Many Covid-19 Patients Are Desperate for Oxygen

“…Many patients severely ill with Covid-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, require help with breathing at some point. But now the epidemic is spreading rapidly in South Asia, Latin America, and parts of Africa, regions of the world where many hospitals are poorly equipped and lack the ventilators, tanks, and other equipment necessary to save patients whose lungs are failing. The World Health Organization is hoping to raise $250 million to increase oxygen delivery to those regions. The World Bank and the African Union are contributing to the effort, and some medical charities are seeking donations for the cause…” (McNeil, 6/23).