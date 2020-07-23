Opinions Address U.S. WHO Withdrawal, Women’s Health, AIDS 2020 Highlights, Other Topics
Al Jazeera: Why ‘pro-life’ activists won’t protect women during childbirth
Claire Provost, global investigations editor at openDemocracy, and Inge Snip, health journalism fellow at openDemocracy’s Tracking the Backlash project (7/22).
The Conversation: AIDS conference: COVID-19, big breakthroughs and missed targets
Linda-Gail Bekker, professor of medicine and deputy director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre at the Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine at the University of Cape Town (7/22).
Forbes: Burnout, A Silent Crisis In Global Health
Madhukar Pai, Canada research chair of epidemiology and global health at McGill University and director of the McGill International Tuberculosis Centre (7/20).
The Guardian: Donald Trump’s assault on the WHO is deeply worrying for global health
Peter Beaumont, senior reporter on The Guardian’s Global Development desk (7/22).
The Hill: Africa is on the 2020 political agenda — now make it count
K. Riva Levinson, president and CEO of KRL International LLC (7/20).
Financial Times: Why medicines must be tested in the developing world
David Pilling, Africa editor of the Financial Times (7/23).
IPS: Involve Marginalized Groups to Make Food Systems More Climate-Resilient
Nout van der Vaart, advocacy officer for Hivos’ Sustainable Diets for All (7/23).
The Lancet Global Health: Headway and hindrances for sexual and reproductive health and rights
Editorial Board (August 2020).
Ms. Magazine: Progress Towards Contraceptive Access in the Philippines
Susan M. Blaustein, founder and executive director of WomenStrong International (7/20).
Vox: Why the next president should establish a Department of Climate
Allison Crimmins, climate scientist in Washington, D.C. (7/21).