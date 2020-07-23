menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Opinions Address U.S. WHO Withdrawal, Women’s Health, AIDS 2020 Highlights, Other Topics

Jul 23, 2020

Al Jazeera: Why ‘pro-life’ activists won’t protect women during childbirth
Claire Provost, global investigations editor at openDemocracy, and Inge Snip, health journalism fellow at openDemocracy’s Tracking the Backlash project (7/22).

The Conversation: AIDS conference: COVID-19, big breakthroughs and missed targets
Linda-Gail Bekker, professor of medicine and deputy director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre at the Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine at the University of Cape Town (7/22).

Forbes: Burnout, A Silent Crisis In Global Health
Madhukar Pai, Canada research chair of epidemiology and global health at McGill University and director of the McGill International Tuberculosis Centre (7/20).

The Guardian: Donald Trump’s assault on the WHO is deeply worrying for global health
Peter Beaumont, senior reporter on The Guardian’s Global Development desk (7/22).

The Hill: Africa is on the 2020 political agenda — now make it count
K. Riva Levinson, president and CEO of KRL International LLC (7/20).

Financial Times: Why medicines must be tested in the developing world
David Pilling, Africa editor of the Financial Times (7/23).

IPS: Involve Marginalized Groups to Make Food Systems More Climate-Resilient
Nout van der Vaart, advocacy officer for Hivos’ Sustainable Diets for All (7/23).

The Lancet Global Health: Headway and hindrances for sexual and reproductive health and rights
Editorial Board (August 2020).

Ms. Magazine: Progress Towards Contraceptive Access in the Philippines
Susan M. Blaustein, founder and executive director of WomenStrong International (7/20).

Vox: Why the next president should establish a Department of Climate
Allison Crimmins, climate scientist in Washington, D.C. (7/21).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.