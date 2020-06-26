Blogs, Releases Address Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic On Continuity Of TB Care; Women’s, Children’s, Adolescents’ Health; Vaccine Access; Other Issues Related To Pandemic

BMJ Opinion: Ensuring continuity of tuberculosis care during the covid-19 crisis

Nathaly Aguilera Vasquez, program officer at the McGill International TB Centre at McGill University, and colleagues (6/25).

Brookings: Global macroeconomic scenarios of the COVID-19 pandemic

Warwick J. McKibbin, nonresident senior fellow for economic studies and co-director of the Climate and Energy Economics Project at Brookings, and Roshen Fernando, PhD student in economic policy at the Crawford School of Public Policy at Australian National University (6/25).

Global Citizen: Ask an Expert: How Will the COVID-19 Vaccine Be Distributed to Everyone Who Needs It?

Joe McCarthy, staff writer at Global Citizen (6/25).

MSF Access Campaign: Ahead of Gavi Board meeting, MSF calls on Gavi to revise its global mechanism and demand pharma sell all COVID-19 vaccines at cost (6/23).

Plan International: COVID-19: Lockdown Linked to High Number of Unintended Teen Pregnancies in Kenya (6/25).

Evelyn Wambui, regional communications and media specialist for Middle East, Eastern and Southern Africa, and Miranda Atty, global press officer, both with Plan International (6/25).

Think Global Health: What We Ask About Coronavirus in Africa

Morine Amutorine, data analyst at United Nations Data Innovation Lab, and Elaine O. Nsoesie, computational epidemiologist and assistant professor at the Boston University School of Public Health (6/24).

Think Global Health: Why Private Sector Engagement Should Be Part of the Solution in the Developing World

Martin Short, chief executive officer of the Power of Nutrition (6/22).

U.N.: Nursing student protects her indigenous community against COVID-19 (June 2020).

UNAIDS: Germany ramps up its contribution to the HIV response with an extra €20 million to UNAIDS (6/25).

UNICEF: ‘To control COVID-19, we have to make hand hygiene accessible to all’ — UNICEF and WHO (6/26).

World Bank Blogs: The risks of a secondary health crisis for women and children: 3 things to know

Monique Vledder, practice manager at the Global Financing Facility (6/25).