Opinion Pieces Discuss Right To Food, Potential Implications Of U.S. Withdrawal From WHO, Human Rights In U.S. Diplomacy, Other Topics

The Conversation: To reduce world hunger, governments need to think beyond making food cheap

Michael Fakhri, associate professor of international Law at the University of Oregon and the U.N. special rapporteur on the right to food, and Ntina Tzouvala, senior lecturer in international law at Australian National University and a senior adviser for the U.N. special rapporteur on the right to food (7/17).

CNN: Leaving WHO is equivalent of shooting your allies during battle

Keiji Fukuda, director of the School of Public Health at the University of Hong Kong (7/16).

Devex: How U.K. aid can retain its poverty reduction focus under the new FCDO

Sarah Champion, MP and chair of the House of Commons International Development Committee (7/17).

IPS: The SDGs, COVID-19 and the Global South: Insights from the Sustainable Development Report 2020

Guillaume Lafortune, SDG index manager at the U.N. Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN), and colleagues (7/16).

NEJM: WHO’s Next — The United States and the World Health Organization

Barry R. Bloom, Joan L. and Julius H. Jacobson research professor of public health at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and colleagues (7/15).

Newsweek: During Difficult Times, New Hope for Malnourished Children

David Miliband, CEO and president of the International Rescue Committee (IRC) (7/16).

Project Syndicate: Has Big Pharma Finally Stepped Up?

Jim O’Neill, chair of Chatham House (7/17).

Washington Post: Mike Pompeo wants to nationalize human rights

Rori Kramer, director of U.S. advocacy for American Jewish World Service (7/16).