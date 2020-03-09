New York Times Profiles Adam Castillejo, ‘London Patient’ Cured Of HIV Through Bone Marrow Transplant

New York Times: The ‘London Patient,’ Cured of HIV, Reveals His Identity

“A year after the ‘London Patient’ was introduced to the world as only the second person to be cured of HIV, he is stepping out of the shadows to reveal his identity: He is Adam Castillejo. … Last March, scientists announced that Mr. Castillejo, then identified only as the ‘London Patient,’ had been cured of HIV after receiving a bone-marrow transplant for his lymphoma. The donor carried a mutation that impeded the ability of HIV to enter cells, so the transplant essentially replaced Mr. Castillejo’s immune system with one resistant to the virus. The approach, though effective in his case, was intended to cure his cancer and is not a practical option for the widespread curing of HIV because of the risks involved…” (Mandavilli, 3/9).