‘London Patient’ In HIV Remission For 30 Months After Undergoing Stem Cell Transplant, Study Says

CNN: Second person cured of HIV is still free of active virus two years on

“The second person ever to be cured of HIV is still free of active virus more than two years on, a study published by medical journal The Lancet HIV revealed on Tuesday. Two and a half years ago, Adam Castillejo — previously identified as the ‘London patient’ — finished HIV antiretroviral therapy. He underwent a stem cell transplant to treat lymphoma and his donor carried a mutation known as CCR5-delta 32, which made him resistant to HIV. Researchers said that in treating his lymphoma, they believe Castillejo, now 40, was cured of HIV…” (Yu/Woodyatt, 3/10).

