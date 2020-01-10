National, Local Strategies Need To Improve Disaster Resilience In Haiti 10 Years After Earthquake, U.N. Special Representative Says

Thomson Reuters Foundation: OPINION: Ten years after earthquake, Haiti still vulnerable to disasters

Mami Mizutori, U.N. special representative of the secretary general for disaster risk reduction

“Haiti has had little reprieve from disasters in the past 10 years since 220,000 people perished on January 12, 2010 in an earthquake which exposed the country’s lack of resilience in cruel fashion. … Since then Haiti has had to contend with ongoing drought, a cholera epidemic, Hurricane Matthew in 2016, the 2018 earthquake, and other disasters. These events have exacerbated the country’s vulnerability. Members of the Security Council this week stressed the need for the Government of Haiti to address the underlying causes of instability and poverty within the country. … Ten years on, it is time to remember not only those who perished but to issue a call for national and local strategies to be put in place to mitigate and reduce the risk of the next earthquake or other disaster event. For we know it is not a case of if, but when” (1/10).