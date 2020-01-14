News Outlets Report On 10-Year Anniversary Of Haiti Earthquake, Recovery Efforts, New Humanitarian Challenges

Miami Herald: Haiti’s biggest hospital still not built 10 years after quake. That’s not the worst of it

“On Jan. 12, 2010, Haiti was struck by a massive earthquake. The disaster claimed 316,000 lives, left 1.5 million homeless and another 1.5 million injured. As the anniversary approaches, the Miami Herald, in partnership with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting, will look at questions around aid and rebuilding over the past decade in the series Haiti Earthquake: A Decade of Aftershocks…” (Charles, 1/11).

New Humanitarian: Hunger in Haiti: Ten years after catastrophe struck, a new crisis looms

“…Ten years later, the Caribbean nation is on the brink of another, very different, crisis. Nearly four million people are facing severe hunger. Many are among the tens of thousands still displaced from the 7.0-magnitude earthquake that struck a decade ago, killing more than 100,000 people — some estimates say more than 300,000 — and leaving 1.5 million homeless…” (Obert, 1/13).