MSF Report Highlights Haiti’s Medical Facilities’ Challenges 10 Years After Earthquake, In Face Of Political, Economic Strife

Jan 10, 2020

Médecins Sans Frontières: Ten years after Haiti earthquake, medical care is deteriorating
“As the world marks 10 years since a devastating earthquake struck Haiti, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) reflects on our response to the disaster a decade ago and highlights the current deterioration of medical care in the country in a new report. … A new report, Haiti: Ten Years On, highlights the challenges for medical facilities to function in the face of political and economic strife…” (1/9).

