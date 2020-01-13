menu

UNICEF Photo Essay Highlights 10th Anniversary Of Haiti Earthquake

Jan 13, 2020

UNICEF: The Haiti earthquake: 10 years later
On the 10th anniversary of the earthquake in Haiti, Christine Nesbitt and Jason Miks of UNICEF discuss the organization’s work in Haiti with a photo essay, writing, “[A] decade later, Haiti continues to face multiple crises. Worsening food insecurity and malnutrition, water-borne disease epidemics and high vulnerability to natural disasters have placed added pressure on women and children. UNICEF is committed to the children of Haiti, working with the government and other partners to reach vulnerable children — giving them the support they need to recover and helping them along the path to a better future” (1/10).

