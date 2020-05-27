menu

NASEM Releases Evaluation Of PEPFAR’s HRH Investments In Rwanda

May 27, 2020

National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine: Evaluation of Strengthening Human Resources for Health Capacity in the Republic of Rwanda under the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR)
“The purpose of the evaluation is to understand how the CDC/PEPFAR-funded (2012-2017) Rwandan Ministry of Health HRH Program affected morbidity and mortality outcomes for people living with HIV (PLHIV). The evaluation will describe PEPFAR HRH investments and activities in Rwanda over time together with their context, examine the impact of these investments on both HRH outcomes and on patient and population-related HIV outcomes, and provide recommendations to inform future HRH investments” (May 2020).

