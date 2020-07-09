KFF Releases New Analysis At AIDS 2020 Quantifying PEPFAR’s Role For Women

KFF: Quantifying PEPFAR’s Role for Women and Girls: Analysis of Monitoring, Evaluation, and Reporting Indicator Data, 2016-2019

Women and girls represent more than half of all people living with HIV worldwide, and HIV is the leading cause of death among women aged 15-49. Many factors contribute to women’s risk for HIV including gender inequality, gender-based violence, and lack of access to education and other social protection programs. The U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) plays an important role in addressing HIV among women and girls. However, to date, program data have not been fully analyzed in this area. This analysis, released at AIDS 2020, sought to quantify PEPFAR’s role for women and girls in key program areas, analyzing data over time as well as by country, to better understand the extent of its reach (Kates/Moss, 7/8).