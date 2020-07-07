menu

PEPFAR Releases Latest Results At AIDS 2020, Announces New Investments

Jul 07, 2020

U.S. Department of State: PEPFAR announces latest HIV program progress and new investments to reach more people in greatest need
“At the opening of the 23rd International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2020), the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) released its latest program results, showing significant gains in reaching populations in greatest need with life-saving HIV services, and announced new investments aimed at further accelerating PEPFAR’s progress. PEPFAR has reached over 1.5 million adolescent girls and young women with comprehensive HIV prevention services in the past six months — more than it did in the previous full year — and the program will more than double its annual funding to support adolescent girls and young women to stay HIV-free, with a planned investment of over $400 million in fiscal year 2021…” (7/6).

 

