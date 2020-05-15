Blog Posts, Releases Address Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic

Brookings: In developing countries, communities and primary care providers — not hospitals — hold the key to successful pandemic response

Nachiket Mor, visiting scientist with the Banyan Academy of Leadership in Mental Health (5/14).

Center for Global Development: The IMF’s Growth Forecasts for Poor Countries Don’t Match Its COVID Narrative

Justin Sandefur, senior fellow, and Arvind Subramanian, senior fellow (on leave), both with CGD (5/14).

Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria: On the Front Lines: Responding to COVID-19 (5/15).

Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria: Protecting Mothers and Babies from HIV during the COVID-19 Pandemic (5/12).

Global Polio Eradication Initiative: Polio eradication programme continuity: implementation in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic (May 2020).`

International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics: COVID-19 lockdowns leading to a rise in violence against women and girls

Jameen Kaur, global campaigner with GROW (4/14).

ONE: COVID-19 3 months on: The triple threats persist in Africa

Edwin Ikhuoriaone, executive director of ONE Africa (5/14).

Think Global Health: Hand-Washing is Crucial for Combatting Coronavirus

Alemnesh H. Mirkuzie, senior public health researcher and the coordinator for the National Data Management Center for Health at the Ethiopian Public Health Institute, and colleagues (5/13).

Think Global Health: What the HIV/AIDS Pandemic Can Teach Us About COVID-19

Magdalene K. Walters, fellow at the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation on the HIV Global Burden of Disease team (5/12).

Think Global Health: A Call for Global Solidarity

Amanda McClelland, senior vice president of Prevent Epidemics and Resolve to Save Lives at Vital Strategies (5/13).

UNAIDS: World leaders unite in call for a people’s vaccine against COVID-19 (5/14).

UNAIDS: Russian regional AIDS centres leading the fight against COVID-19 (5/14).

U.N. Dispatch: How the Coronavirus Pandemic is Stifling Free Speech Around the World

Mark Leon Goldberg, executive editor of U.N. Dispatch (5/14).

World Economic Forum: 3 challenges in creating a coronavirus vaccine — and how they are being overcome

Charlotte Edmond, senior writer with Formative Content (5/14).

World Economic Forum: WHO officials warn against ‘magical thinking’ regarding lockdowns — COVID-19 briefing

Linda Lacina, digital editor at the World Economic Forum (4/14).

World Economic Forum: COVID-19: Collaboration is the engine of global science — especially for developing countries

Mukhisa Kituyi, secretary general of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) (5/15).

WHO Regional Office for Africa: COVID-19 could deepen food insecurity, malnutrition in Africa (5/14).