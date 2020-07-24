More Than 10K African Health Workers Infected With Coronavirus; Thailand To Test Vaccine; COVID-19 Cases Rise Among Young People In Spain; Cases Surge In Colombia, Brazil; U.S. Cases Pass 4M

AFRICA

AP: South Africa’s excess deaths surge as virus like ‘wildfire’ (Anna et al., 7/23).

Bloomberg: More Than 10,000 African Health Workers Have Covid-19, WHO Says (Alake, 7/23).

PRI: Mass arrests in Zimbabwe over coronavirus regulation violations (Martirosyan, 7/21).

Thomson Reuters Foundation: Armed with social media, Zimbabwean youth fight coronavirus ‘infodemic’ (Harrisberg/Ndhlovu, 7/23).

VOA News: Young Nigerians Take on Coronavirus Through Innovation (Obiezu, 7/23).

VOA News: U.N. Agencies Push to Reopen South Sudan Schools (Aurelio, 7/23).

Xinhua News: U.N. says 5.2 mln Somalis in need of humanitarian aid due to floods, COVID-19 (7/23).

ASIA

Pulitzer Center: Pandemic Fear Grips Nepal’s Remote Villages (Choden, 7/23).

VOA News: Thailand Readies Human Trials of Homegrown Coronavirus Vaccine (Peter, 7/23).

Wall Street Journal: Covid-19 Attacks India’s Vast Rural Heartland (Agarwal, 7/23).

Washington Post: The Tokyo Olympics were supposed to open Friday. Instead, the city is facing a spike in coronavirus cases (Berger, 7/23).

EUROPE

New York Times: Spain’s Reopening Stumbles as Virus Cases Rise Among Young People (Minder, 7/23).

Reuters: Romania coronavirus cases hit new record daily high (Ilie, 7/23).

LATIN AMERICA & CARIBBEAN

AP: Pandemic Tough On Argentina’s Already Overworked Care Givers (Rey, 7/23).

Financial Times: Pandemic deepens divide over Cuba’s international medical squads (Frank et al., 7/24).

The Lancet: COVID-19 cases surge in Colombia (Daniels, 7/25).

New York Times: With Officials’ Backing, Dubious Virus Remedies Surge in Latin America (Trigo et al., 7/23).

Washington Post: Brazil reports record infections as coronavirus spreads to all regions (McCoy, 7/23).

MIDDLE EAST

ABC News (Australia): Coronavirus update: U.N. expects 14 million people in Arab nations will be forced into poverty, 15 million cases recorded worldwide (7/23).

NORTH AMERICA

CBS News: New CDC guidelines emphasize schools reopening in the fall (Cohen, 7/24).

New York Times: How the U.S. Compares With the World’s Worst Coronavirus Hot Spots (Leatherby, 7/24).

New York Times: The Rise in Testing Is Not Driving the Rise in U.S. Virus Cases (Conlen, 7/22).

STAT: The FDA got a lot more flexible during Covid — and pharma’s already pushing to make it permanent (Florko, 7/23).

Wall Street Journal: U.S. Coronavirus Cases Surpass Four Million (Kamp et al., 7/23).

Washington Post: U.S. passes 4 million coronavirus cases as pace of new infections roughly doubles (Gearan et al., 7/23).