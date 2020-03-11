More Opinions In Global Health

The Conversation: Sustainable development goals need a final push with just 10 years to go

Willem Fourie, associate professor at the University of Pretoria and coordinator of the South African SDG Hub at the University of Pretoria (3/8).

The Conversation: The way we measure iron deficiency in children needs to change. Here’s why

John Muthii Muriuki, PhD fellow at Open University (U.K.) at Kenya Medical Research Institute (3/8).

The Conversation: Seven factors that turned the DRC’s Ebola outbreak around

Janusz Paweska, head of the Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Diseases at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (3/8).

Devex: Opinion: Getting strategic about tackling the world’s leading cause of preventable death

Sara Rose Taylor, research officer at the Framework Convention Alliance for Tobacco Control (3/10)

Forbes: Global Health Needs To Be Global & Diverse

Madhukar Pai, Canada research chair of epidemiology and global health at McGill University, director of Global Health, and director of the McGill International Tuberculosis Centre (3/8).

Health24: Opinion: Community-led monitoring is a breakthrough in our HIV response

Anele Yawa, general secretary of the Treatment Action Campaign (TAC), and Lotti Rutter, associate director of International Policy at Health GAP (3/11).

Washington Post: What’s happening in Syria is genocide

Keenan Kassar, MBA student at the University of Chicago and member of the Syrian American Council (3/11).