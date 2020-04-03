menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

More Opinions In Global Health

Apr 03, 2020

Devex: Opinion: International community holds the key to ending cervical cancer
HRH Princess Dina Mired, global cancer advocate and president of the Union for International Cancer Control, and Marisol Touraine, senior member of the Conseil d’Etat and an international consultant for social policies (4/1).

The Lancet: The case for replacing live oral polio vaccine with inactivated vaccine in the Americas
Jorge A. Alfaro-Murillo with the Center for Infectious Disease Modeling and Analysis at the Yale School of Public Health, and colleagues (4/4).

Project Syndicate: Tackling Climate Change with COVID-19 Urgency
Mary Robinson, former President of Ireland and U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, chair of The Elders, and patron of the International Science Council; and Daya Reddy, president of the International Science Council (4/1).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.