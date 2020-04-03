More Opinions In Global Health

Devex: Opinion: International community holds the key to ending cervical cancer

HRH Princess Dina Mired, global cancer advocate and president of the Union for International Cancer Control, and Marisol Touraine, senior member of the Conseil d’Etat and an international consultant for social policies (4/1).

The Lancet: The case for replacing live oral polio vaccine with inactivated vaccine in the Americas

Jorge A. Alfaro-Murillo with the Center for Infectious Disease Modeling and Analysis at the Yale School of Public Health, and colleagues (4/4).

Project Syndicate: Tackling Climate Change with COVID-19 Urgency

Mary Robinson, former President of Ireland and U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, chair of The Elders, and patron of the International Science Council; and Daya Reddy, president of the International Science Council (4/1).