menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

More News In Global Health

Jul 20, 2020

DW: Polio eradication in Africa points to challenges ahead (Abbany, 7/20).

Devex: Sexual abuse in aid sector still ‘widespread’ (Worley, 7/17).

The Guardian: Women’s health organization accused of ‘institutional racism and bullying’ (Ford, 7/20).

Homeland Preparedness News: IDSA, infectious disease groups, oppose Trump administration’s decision to withdraw from WHO (Kovaleski, 7/17).

The Telegraph: Benefits of childhood vaccines outweigh risk of Covid-19 transmission, study finds (Kelly-Linden, 7/17).

Xinhua: Philippines resumes mass polio immunization campaign (7/20).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.