More News In Global Health

Devex: Interactive: Investigating DFID and FCO funding priorities (Cornish, 7/8).

Fortune: Fortune bestows leadership award on Vaccine Alliance CEO Seth Berkley (Hackett, 7/8).

The Guardian: Warning of serious brain disorders in people with mild coronavirus symptoms (Sample, 7/8).

New York Times: 8 Questions From a Disease Detective on the Pandemic’s Origins (Broad, 7/8).

New York Times: Study of 17 Million Identifies Crucial Risk Factors for Coronavirus Deaths (Wu, 7/8).

U.N. News: Rising global temperature shows ‘enormous challenge’ of meeting climate goal (7/8).