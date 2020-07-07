menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

More News In Global Health

Jul 07, 2020

Bloomberg: Green Investing Tool Launched by Funds With $1 Trillion of Assets (Munsterman, 7/6).

Devex: African Union needs more country support to launch the African Medicines Agency (Jerving, 7/7).

New York Times: Can an Algorithm Predict the Pandemic’s Next Moves? (Carey, 7/2).

NPR: Aerosols, Droplets, Fomites: What We Know About Transmission Of COVID-19 (Huang, 7/6).

PRI: Shanghai Pride went on as planned last month. But the fight for LGBTQ rights in China is far from over (Kanthor, 7/6).

Reuters: Climate woes growing for women, hit worst by displacement and migration (Rowling, 7/7).

STAT: The pandemic has exacerbated an under-the-radar health disparity: period poverty (Gaffney, 7/7).

U.N. News: Move away from outdated ‘mad or bad’ approach to mental illness, urges independent U.N. expert (7/6).

U.N. News: Restoring dignity to victims of sexual abuse and exploitation by U.N. personnel (7/6).

UPI: Prescriptions for two malaria drugs more than doubled early in COVID-19 outbreak (Dunleavy, 7/6).

Ventures: Kenya Introduces New Mode of Testing and Treating TB (Ikade, 7/6).

Washington Post: There was an effective vaccine. An outbreak struck anyway (Taylor, 7/7).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.