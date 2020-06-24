More News In Global Health
Borgen Magazine: Global Vaccine Summit Unites Countries for Gavi’s Vaccination Work (Marabito, 6/23).
CEO Magazine: Bill Gates: who will get a coronavirus vaccine first (Horswill, 6/24).
Devex: Can women’s health clinics regain ground after ‘the most disruptive interruption’? (Lieberman, 6/24).
Devex: Q&A: The role of faith-based organizations amid COVID-19 (Root, 6/23).
Devex: Sector boundaries are blurring, says CARE secretary general (Root, 6/24).
Devex: ‘Keys to the Latin Bank’: How an American president could influence development at IDB (Welsh, 6/24).
The Guardian: Jordan smoking rates highest in world amid claims of big tobacco interference (Safi/al-Tahat, 6/23).
NPR: Bleak UNICEF Report On Kids And COVID-19 … But There Is Hope (Kritz, 6/23).
Outside Online: How Do We Prevent the Next Pandemic? (Yu, 6/24).
Science: COVID-19 cancels charity galas and walks. Science is paying the price (Cahan/O’Grady, 6/24).
Spectrum News 1: Rep. Schiff Demands FDA Repeal Blood Donation Guidelines on Gay Men (Nguyen, 6/23).
U.N. News: Frontline public servants lauded for ‘remarkable acts of service to humankind’ (6/23).
