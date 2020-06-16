More News In Global Health

BBC: MSF Afghan maternity ward to close after deadly gun attack (6/16).

Borgen Magazine: 5 Organizations Fighting COVID-19 and Water Scarcity (Rhodes, 6/15).

Devex: The rise of the robo-health worker (Root, 6/16).

Devex: IDC recommends no new money for Newton Fund until it reforms (Worley, 6/15).

Financial Times: Coronavirus could infect human brain and replicate, U.S. study shows (Cookson, 6/15).

National Geographic: On the hunt for the next deadly virus (Smith, 6/16).

New York Times: Fighting the Coronavirus With Innovative Tech (Morrissey, 6/16).

Reuters: Saudi-led coalition cut from U.N. blacklist of warring parties killing children (Nichols, 6/15).

Science: Fifty-four scientists have lost their jobs as a result of NIH probe into foreign ties (Mervis, 6/12).

Science: HIV and TB increase death risk from COVID-19, study finds — but not by much (Nordling, 6/15).

UPI: People living longer, though not healthier, with HIV, analysis finds (Dunleavy, 6/15).

Wall Street Journal: Tech Firms Are Spying on You. In a Pandemic, Governments Say That’s OK (Schechner et al., 6/15).

Xinhua: Dengue cases in Philippines in first 5 months down 46 pct compared to 2019 (6/15).