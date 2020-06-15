More News In Global Health

menu

Jun 15, 2020

Devex: New U.N. field hospitals will treat humanitarian workers with COVID-19 (Lieberman, 6/12).

New York Times: Mutation Allows Coronavirus to Infect More Cells, Study Finds. Scientists Urge Caution (Carey/Glanz, 6/12).

New York Times: The Scientist, the Air and the Virus (Parker-Pope, 6/12).

NPR: Locusts Are A Plague Of Biblical Scope In 2020. Why? And … What Are They Exactly? (Baskar, 6/14).

Reuters: U.S. FDA approves GSK unit’s drug to treat infants and children with HIV (Singh, 6/12).

Science: Could a global ‘observatory’ of blood help stop the next pandemic? (Bazell, 6/13).

U.N. News: U.N. chief in ‘support migrants’ plea, as remittances drop by 20 percent predicted (6/14).

U.N. News: Funding shortfall affecting critical water, sanitation services in Yemen (6/12).

VOA News: All 36 Nigerian Governors Declare State of Emergency Over Rapes and Violence (6/12).

