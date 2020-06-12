More News In Global Health

menu

Jun 12, 2020

Devex: Is faith-based health care a stopgap, or a long-term partnership? (Igoe, 6/12).

Devex: Q&A: 2020 World Food Prize laureate wants world to pay attention to soil health (Welsh, 6/11).

New Humanitarian: Exclusive: Leaked review exposes scale of aid corruption and abuse in Congo (Kleinfeld/Dodds, 6/12).

New York Times: Covid-19 Patient Gets Double Lung Transplant, Offering Hope for Others (Grady, 6/11).

New York Times: Exploring the Links Between Coronavirus and Vitamin D (O’Connor, 6/10).

U.N. News: What does ‘build back better’ really mean? One of the world’s top CEOs give us his take (6/11).

