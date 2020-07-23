More News In Global Health

Borgen Magazine: Aid Efforts to Support Healthcare in Venezuela (Wallace, 7/22).

Devex: Does WASH need a global leader? (Root, 7/23).

Devex: DFAT data insights: Funding COVID-19 (Cornish, 7/22).

Devex: How mapping skills can drive progress on the SDGs (Cheney, 7/22).

The Economist: The hunt for the origins of SARS-CoV-2 will look beyond China (7/22).

The Guardian: ‘We were beaten’: 20 LGBTQ+ Ugandans file lawsuit over alleged torture (McCool, 7/22).

IPS: Inadequate Water & Sanitation Threatens Women’s & Girls’ Development in Senegal (Paul, 7/22).

New Humanitarian: Language changed as leaked report into Congo aid corruption made public (Kleinfeld, 7/22).

New York Times: Gut Microbes Might Keep Malnourished Children From Growing (Wu, 7/22).

NPR: Can Masks Save Us From More Lockdowns? Here’s What The Science Says (Aizenman, 7/23).