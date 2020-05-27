More News In Global Health

Bloomberg: Global Leaders Call on U.N., Governments to Thwart Health-Care Hackers (Sebenius, 5/26).

BMJ: Covid-19: Public health must be ‘at the core’ of global recovery plans, say doctors (Iacobucci, 5/25).

Devex: Q&A: WFP redesigns programs for ‘marathon’ COVID-19 response (Lieberman, 5/26).

Devex: How COVID-19 and climate are encouraging islands to invest in food security (Cornish, 5/26).

Devex: Maternal health services take a hit amid global lockdown (Green, 5/25).

Devex: Watch: Rockefeller Foundation’s pandemic chief calls for ‘herd awareness’ (Kumar, 5/25).

Devex: Donors are ignoring hygiene in the fight against COVID-19 (Root, 5/25).

The Guardian: U.K. behind Yemen and Sudan in global index of children’s rights, report finds (Summers, 5/26).

IPS: Kenya’s Adolescent Women Left Behind As More Married Women Access Contraception (Gathigah, 5/25).

New York Times: A Virus-Hunter Falls Prey to a Virus He Underestimated (McNeil, 5/26).

SciDev.Net: SDG setback ‘tremendous’ as COVID-19 accelerates slide (Willmer/Broom, 5/21).

Science: ‘The house was on fire.’ Top Chinese virologist on how China and U.S. have met the pandemic (Cohen, 5/22).

Washington Post: America’s response to coronavirus pandemic is ‘incomprehensibly incoherent,’ says historian who studied the 1918 flu (Heim, 5/26).