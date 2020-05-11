More News In Global Health

Devex: Data around COVID-19 is a mess and here’s why that matters (Cornish et al., 5/11).

Devex: How aid implementers can avoid a post-coronavirus accounting fiasco (Igoe, 5/11).

New York Times: How Pandemics End (Kolata, 5/10).

Science: Lethal levels of heat and humidity are gripping global ‘hot spots’ sooner than expected (Cornwall, 5/8).

Science: ‘Finally, a virus got me.’ Scientist who fought Ebola and HIV reflects on facing death from COVID-19 (Draulans, 5/8).

STAT: The U.S. government contributed research to a Gilead remdesivir patent — but didn’t get credit (Silverman, 5/8).

U.N. News: 75 years on from the Nazi defeat, many still suffer impact of conflict: Guterres (5/8).

U.N. News: U.N. rights office concerned over migrant boat pushbacks in the Mediterranean (5/8).

U.N. News: U.N. chief appeals for global action against coronavirus-fueled hate speech (5/8).

U.N. News: U.N. virus hunters continue search for animal link to human COVID-19 infections (5/8).