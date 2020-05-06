More News In Global Health

Christian Science Monitor: Ebola experts’ tips to fight COVID-19: Listen. Build trust. Show respect (Brown, 5/5).

Devex: Aid contractors not liable for U.S. foreign policy, lawyers argue in terror-financing case (Igoe, 5/5).

Devex: Has it become too dangerous to measure violence against women? (Rogers, 5/6).

Devex: The journey to measure how donors leverage the private sector to achieve RMNCAH goals (5/6).

The Guardian: Covid-19 could trigger ‘media extinction event’ in developing countries (Ahmed, 5/6).

The Guardian: ‘I had no choice’: the desperate Nigerian women who sell their babies (Obaji, 5/6).

Homeland Preparedness News: Bipartisan group in Congress urge action on antibiotic resistance (Kovaleski, 5/1).

Xinhua: China’s full payment of its dues demonstrates support for U.N.: mission (5/5).