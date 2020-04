More News In Global Health

Borgen Magazine: Prenatal Care in Developing Countries (Sprimont, 4/8).

CP/Globe and Mail: UNICEF warns coronavirus has sparked a rise in online child sexual predators (Blanchfield, 4/8).

Devex: In Haiti, peanut farmers boost income — and children’s nutrition (Welsh, 4/6).

Devex: Study highlights Rohingya eye care demand (Chadwick, 4/8).

Financial Times: Deadliest Enemy: Our War Against Killer Germs — an urgent manifesto (Ahuja, 4/8).

Fox News: Do countries with high rates of malaria have fewer coronavirus deaths? (McKay, 4/8).

New York Times: Why Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories Flourish. And Why It Matters (Fisher, 4/8).

NPR: On The Trail: Global Pandemic Edition (4/8).

SciDev.Net: Rich countries ‘raiding’ developing world’s nurses (Broom, 4/8).

USA TODAY: Colgate-Palmolive partners with World Health Organization to make millions of soap bars (Murphy, 4/8).

Xinhua: Casualties of dengue fever in Indonesia jump, disease spreads rapidly (4/8).