More News In Global Health

Mar 18, 2020

Devex: There is a better way to measure menstrual health, researcher says (Rogers, 3/17).

Devex: Nigeria struggles with largest recorded Lassa fever outbreak (Unah, 3/18).

The Guardian: Study: global banks ‘failing miserably’ on climate crisis by funneling trillions into fossil fuels (Greenfield/Makortoff, 3/18).

The Guardian: Health workers targeted at least 120 times in Yemen conflict — report (McKernan, 3/18).

New York Times: Hundreds of Scientists Scramble to Find a Coronavirus Treatment (Zimmer, 3/18).

Politico: Before Trump’s inauguration, a warning: ‘The worst influenza pandemic since 1918’ (Toosi et al., 3/16).

Reuters: Gender identities on IDs found linked to trans mental health (Graham, 3/17).

U.N. News: New report from U.N. Economic Commission for Europe measures progress on global goals (3/17).

