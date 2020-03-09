More News In Global Health

menu

Mar 09, 2020

AP: AP Interview: U.N. official appeals for more access in Syria (Mroue/Laub, 3/6).

Becker’s Hospital Review: CDC panel recommends Ebola vaccine for U.S. adults at risk of exposure (Vaidya, 3/6).

BloombergQuint: Widespread Malaria May Complicate Coronavirus Fight in Africa (Soto, 3/6).

Devex: How scalable are maternity waiting homes? (Jerving, 3/9).

Health Policy Watch: E-Cigarette Use & Ads Aimed At Kids Threaten Tobacco Control Gains — On 15th Anniversary Of International Convention (Ren/Fletcher, 3/6).

New York Times: Surge of Virus Misinformation Stumps Facebook and Twitter (Frenkel et al., 3/9).

Reuters: U.N. cancels some meetings ahead of climate summit due to coronavirus (Volcovici/Green, 3/6).

STAT: At Harvard forum, three who know warn of ‘most daunting virus’ in half a century (Joseph, 3/7).

Washington Post: Coronavirus could halt the world’s emissions growth. Not that we should feel good about that (Mooney et al. 3/6).

