More News In Global Health
AFP: Climate change to take centre stage at Davos (1/21).
Devex: Q&A: New MSF President Christos Christou sets out his leadership priorities (Root, 1/20).
Devex: Cash transfers disrupted in Zimbabwe, NGOs warn of food shortages (Jerving, 1/20).
Financial Times: Scientists in race to protect humanity from future pandemics (Cookson, 1/21).
The Guardian: World’s 22 richest men wealthier than all the women in Africa, study finds (Hodal, 1/20).
Health Policy Watch: The World On Fire: Five Global Health Stories To Watch In 2020 (Fletcher, 1/17).
NPR: His Dad Died In A Venezuelan Hospital. What He Saw In The Morgue Still Haunts Him (Alex, 1/19).
Reuters: Paraguay braces for deadly dengue fever outbreak (Desantis/Jourdan, 1/17).
STAT: A Q&A with Gates Foundation CEO Sue Desmond-Hellmann (1/21).
U.N. News: Major humanitarian hub in north-east Nigeria burned in attack (1/20).
U.N. News: Haiti earthquake victims honored at U.N., with pledge to safeguard the nation’s future (1/17).
Zimbabwe Chronicle: United States supplies new HIV drug to Zimbabwe (Zvanyanya, 1/21).
Tags
- Environment and Climate Change
- Global Health Conferences and Meetings
- Health Workforce & Capacity
- Food Security and Nutrition
- Disease Outbreaks
- Treatment and Prevention Strategies
- Women's Health
- Quality of Care
- Dengue
- Gates Foundation
- Health In Emergency Situations/Humanitarian Assistance
- HIV/AIDS
- US Global Health Policy