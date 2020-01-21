More News In Global Health

AFP: Climate change to take centre stage at Davos (1/21).

Devex: Q&A: New MSF President Christos Christou sets out his leadership priorities (Root, 1/20).

Devex: Cash transfers disrupted in Zimbabwe, NGOs warn of food shortages (Jerving, 1/20).

Financial Times: Scientists in race to protect humanity from future pandemics (Cookson, 1/21).

The Guardian: World’s 22 richest men wealthier than all the women in Africa, study finds (Hodal, 1/20).

Health Policy Watch: The World On Fire: Five Global Health Stories To Watch In 2020 (Fletcher, 1/17).

NPR: His Dad Died In A Venezuelan Hospital. What He Saw In The Morgue Still Haunts Him (Alex, 1/19).

Reuters: Paraguay braces for deadly dengue fever outbreak (Desantis/Jourdan, 1/17).

STAT: A Q&A with Gates Foundation CEO Sue Desmond-Hellmann (1/21).

U.N. News: Major humanitarian hub in north-east Nigeria burned in attack (1/20).

U.N. News: Haiti earthquake victims honored at U.N., with pledge to safeguard the nation’s future (1/17).

Zimbabwe Chronicle: United States supplies new HIV drug to Zimbabwe (Zvanyanya, 1/21).