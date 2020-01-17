More News In Global Health

AP: U.N. official warns Yemen could face brink of famine again (Lederer, 1/16).

AP: Menstruation huts destroyed in Nepal, where exile persists (1/17).

Devex: Humanitarianism is a ‘fallen angel,’ says MSF president (Root, 1/17).

Devex: Can self-care health interventions help countries reach UHC? (Jerving, 1/17).

Devex: Q&A: Nigeria is finally getting serious about WASH (Root, 1/17).

The Guardian: China’s birthrate falls to lowest level despite push for more babies (Kuo, 1/17).

The Guardian: Locusts swarm into Kenya as U.N. warns of ‘extreme danger’ to food supply (Hervey, 1/17).

The Hindu: Tuberculosis control program renamed, to focus on elimination (Prasad, 1/17).

The Lancet: Bushfires expose weaknesses in Australia’s health system (Cousins, 1/18).

New Humanitarian: Aid organizations fail to protect LGBTQI+ aid workers in the field (de Serrano, 1/16).

New Humanitarian: Why Rohingya women and girls are risking dangerous smuggling routes (Quinley, 1/16).

Reuters: Record 45 mln people across Southern Africa face hunger — U.N. food agency (Dludla, 1/16).

Today News Africa: Buhari: I’m committed to ending child marriage in Nigeria (Adesina, 1/16).

U.N. News: Tackling femicide in Argentina: a U.N. Resident Coordinator blog (Valent, 1/17).

Xinhua: Health sector suffers most from reduction of cross-border aid delivery for Syrians: U.N. (1/16).