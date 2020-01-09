menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

More News In Global Health

Jan 09, 2020

Bloomberg: Dangote Expects Africa to Be Polio-Free by End of Year (1/8).

The Guardian: Hague and Jolie’s sexual violence scheme ‘letting survivors down’ (Hodal/Ford, 1/9).

Homeland Preparedness News: Zika false-negatives crush hopes through long-term neurodevelopmental effects (Galford, 18).

Scientific American: Virus Spread by Shrews Linked to Human Deaths from Mysterious Brain Infections (Lewis, 1/8).

U.N. News: ‘Unprecedented terrorist violence’ in West Africa, Sahel region (1/8).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.