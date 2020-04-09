menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Media Outlets Discuss Role Of Billionaires In COVID-19 Response

Apr 09, 2020

CNBC: Bill Gates: This is how long it may take before Americans ‘can be completely safe’ from COVID-19 (Clifford, 4/8).

Financial Times: Bill Gates urges rich countries to fund coronavirus vaccine search (Kortekaas, 4/9).

Vox: These are the trade-offs we make when we depend on billionaires to save us (Schleifer, 4/7).

Washington Post: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey joins billionaires, celebrities aiming their wealth at coronavirus devastation (Siegel, 4/8).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.