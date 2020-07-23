menu

Bill Gates Discusses COVID-19 Pandemic Response, Vaccine Development, U.S. Actions In CBS Interview

Jul 23, 2020

CBS News: Multiple vaccine doses could be necessary to protect from coronavirus, Bill Gates says
“Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Wednesday that people could need multiple doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine to immunize themselves from the coronavirus. If necessary, the multiple doses could require more than 7 billion vaccinations to be administered worldwide. … The billionaire philanthropist, who has donated $300 million towards the global effort to combat COVID-19 through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, told ‘CBS Evening News’ anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell that deploying a coronavirus vaccine will require a global effort…” (McNamara, 7/23).

Additional coverage of Bill Gates’s CBS interview and the work of the Gates Foundation is available from CNBC, Forbes Africa, and GeekWire.

