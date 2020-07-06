KFF Updates Resources On U.S. Government Actions Related To Family Planning, MCP, UNFPA Funding, MCH

KFF: The U.S. Government and International Family Planning & Reproductive Health: Statutory Requirements and Policies

This fact sheet summarizes the major statutory requirements and policies pertaining to U.S. global family planning/reproductive health (FP/RH) efforts over time and identifies those currently in effect, including the Mexico City policy and the Kemp-Kasten amendment (6/30).

KFF: The Mexico City Policy: An Explainer

This updated explainer provides an overview of the Mexico City policy, which requires foreign NGOs to certify that they will not “perform or actively promote abortion as a method of family planning” using funds from any source (including non-U.S. funds) as a condition for receiving most U.S. government global health assistance (6/29).

KFF: UNFPA Funding & Kemp-Kasten: An Explainer

On June 16, the Trump administration invoked the Kemp-Kasten amendment in order to withhold FY 2020 funding for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA, the lead U.N. agency focused on global population and reproductive health), the fourth year it has made this determination. This updated explainer provides an overview of the history of Kemp-Kasten and its current application (7/1).

KFF: The U.S. Government and Global Maternal & Child Health Efforts

This updated fact sheet examines global maternal and child health efforts and the U.S. government’s history of support for these efforts, including funding (7/1).