The U.S. Government and Global Maternal & Child Health Efforts

Key Facts

Millions of pregnant women, new mothers, and children experience severe illness or death each year, largely from preventable or treatable causes. Almost all maternal and child deaths (99%) occur in less developed regions, with Africa being the hardest hit region. There have been some gains: attention to maternal and child health (MCH) has been growing, and under-five and maternal mortality have fallen substantially since 1990.

The U.S. government (U.S.) has been involved in supporting global MCH efforts for more than 50 years and is the largest donor government to MCH activities in the world, in addition to being the single largest donor to nutrition efforts in the world.

In recent years, the U.S. has placed a higher priority on MCH and adopted “ending preventable child and maternal deaths” as one of its three main global health goals.

Total U.S. funding for MCH and nutrition was $1.38 billion in FY 2020, up from $728 million in FY 2006. This includes the U.S. contributions to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and the U.N. Children’s Fund (UNICEF) as well as support for polio activities. The current Administration, however, has proposed significantly reduced MCH and nutrition funding for FY 2021.

Despite gains, there is growing concern about the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on MCH.

Global Situation

The health of mothers and children is interrelated and affected by multiple factors. Millions of pregnant women, new mothers, and children experience severe illness or death each year, largely from preventable or treatable causes. Almost all maternal and child deaths (99%) occur in less developed countries, with Africa being the hardest hit region. Attention to maternal and child health (MCH) has been growing, under-five and maternal mortality have fallen substantially since 1990, and improving MCH is seen as critical to fostering economic development.

Maternal Health: The health of mothers during pregnancy, childbirth, and in the postpartum period. Child Health: The health of children from birth through adolescence, with a focus on the health of children under the age of five. Newborn health is the health of babies from birth through the first 28 days of life.

Still, as efforts focus on achieving new global MCH goals such as ending preventable deaths among newborns and children under five and reducing global maternal mortality, significant challenges remain. Although effective interventions are available, lack of funding and limited access to services have hampered progress, particularly on maternal health.

Impact

Each year, an estimated 5.3 million children under age five – primarily infants – die from largely preventable or treatable causes. In addition, approximately 295,000 women die during pregnancy and childbirth each year, and millions more experience severe adverse consequences. These challenges are especially prevalent in developing countries (see Table 1). Furthermore, sub-Saharan Africa is the hardest hit region in the world, followed by Southern Asia and South-Eastern Asia; altogether they account for approximately 90% of maternal and under-five deaths.

Table 1: Maternal & Child Health Indicators by Region Region# Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR)

(deaths/100,000

live births)

2017 Under-Five Mortality Rate (U5MR)

(deaths/1,000

live births)

2018 Skilled Attendant

at Birth

(%)

2014-2019 Children Under Five Moderately or Severely Underweight^

(%)

2019 Global 211 39 81.0 6.9 Least Developed Countries 415 66 61 10.9 Sub-Saharan Africa 542 78 60 — Northern Africa 112 30 87 7.2 Western Asia 55 21 98 3.7 Central Asia 24 23 99 2.4 Southern Asia 157 41 77 14.3 Eastern Asia 28 8 100 1.7 South-Eastern Asia 137 25 90 8.2 Latin America and the Caribbean 74 16 94 1.3 Oceania* 129 43 97 9.5 Europe 10 5 99 — North America 18 6 99 0.4 NOTES: # Country classifications are based on SDG regional designations. ^ indicator reflects % moderately or severely wasted. — data not available. * Oceania excluding Australia and New Zealand.

SOURCES: U.N., Report of the Secretary-General on SDG Progress 2019, 2019; WHO, Trends in maternal mortality: 2000 to 2017, 2019; U.N. IGME, Levels & Trends in Child Mortality Report 2019, 2019; UNICEF, WHO, World Bank Group, Joint Malnutrition Estimates, March 2020 Edition; EWEC, Global Strategy for Women’s, Children’s and Adolescents’ Health (2016–2030) 2018 monitoring report: current status and strategic priorities, 2018; UNICEF/WHO joint database on SDG 3.1.2 Skilled Attendance at Birth, March 2020.

Maternal Mortality

More than a quarter (27%) of all maternal deaths are due to severe bleeding, mostly after childbirth (postpartum hemorrhage). Sepsis (11%), unsafe abortion (8%), and hypertension (14%) are other major causes. Diseases that complicate pregnancy, including malaria, anemia, and HIV, account for about 28% of maternal deaths. Inadequate care during pregnancy and high fertility rates, often due to a lack of access to contraception and other family planning/reproductive health (FP/RH) services, increase the lifetime risk of maternal death. While the percentage of pregnant women receiving the recommended minimum number of four antenatal care visits has been on the rise, it is 52% in developing countries and lower still in sub-Saharan Africa and Southern Asia.

Newborn and Under-Five Mortality

Complications due to premature births account for more than a third (35%) of newborn deaths, followed by delivery-related complications (24%), sepsis (15%), congenital abnormalities (11%), pneumonia (6%), tetanus (1%), diarrhea (1%), and other causes of death (7%). Low birth weight is a major risk factor and indirect cause of newborn death.

Newborn deaths account for most child deaths (47%), followed by pneumonia (12%), diarrhea (8%), injuries (6%), malaria (5%), measles (2%), HIV/AIDS (1%), and other causes of death (21%). Undernutrition significantly increases children’s vulnerability to these conditions, as does the lack of access to clean water and sanitation.

Interventions

Key interventions that reduce the risk of maternal mortality include skilled care at birth and emergency obstetric care. Newborn deaths may be substantially reduced through increased use of simple, low-cost interventions, such as breastfeeding, keeping newborns warm and dry, and treating severe newborn infections. When scaled-up, interventions such as immunizations, oral rehydration therapy (ORT), and insecticide-treated mosquito nets (ITNs) have contributed to significant reductions in child morbidity and mortality over the last two decades. Other effective child health interventions include improved access to and use of clean water, sanitation, and hygiene practices like handwashing; improved nutrition; and the treatment of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs). Strengthening health systems and increasing access to services, including through community-based clinics, are also important, and interventions have been found to be more effective when integrated within a comprehensive continuum of care.

Global Goals

There are several key global goals for expanding access to and improving MCH services, including:

SDGs 2 & 3: Save Mothers and Children’s Lives and End All Forms of Malnutrition

Global MCH targets were adopted in 2015 as part of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2 and 3 and are to, by 2030:

reduce the global MMR and end preventable deaths of newborns and under-five children (as targets under SDG 3, which is “ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages”); and

end all forms of malnutrition (as a target under SDG 2, which is “end hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition, and promote sustainable agriculture”).

The SDGs are the successor to the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), which also included MCH targets under MDGs 4 (reduce child mortality) and 5 (improve maternal health).

Among the global efforts designed to support countries’ progress toward meeting these goals is the Every Woman, Every Child (EWEC) movement and the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) movement, which were both launched in 2010. The U.N.-led EWEC movement aims to operationalize the 2015 Global Strategy for Women’s, Children’s, and Adolescents’ Health by combining the efforts of partners who commit to advancing MCH and related efforts with the goal of ending preventable maternal, newborn, child, and adolescent deaths and stillbirths by 2030, among other goals. The SUN movement is an initiative that aims to bring together partner efforts to support households and women, in particular, and which recognizes that nutrition, maternal health, and child survival are closely linked.

Global Nutrition for Growth Compact

The Global Nutrition for Growth Compact includes a goal of reducing stunting in children and nutrient deficiencies in women and children. Endorsed in 2013 by more than 40 developing country and donor governments, including the U.S., as well as other stakeholders, it commits them to, by 2020:

ensuring that at least 500 million pregnant women and children under two are reached with effective nutrition interventions;

reducing the number of children under five stunted by at least 20 million; and

saving at least 1.7 million under-fives by preventing stunting and increasing breastfeeding and treatment of severe acute malnutrition.

U.S. Government Efforts

The U.S. has been involved in global MCH efforts for more than 50 years. The first U.S. international efforts in the area of MCH began in the 1960s and focused on child survival research, including pioneering research on ORT conducted by the U.S. military, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Early programs included fortifying international food aid with vitamin A (deficiency of which can cause blindness, compromise immune system function, and retard growth among young children) and efforts to control malaria. The U.S. increased support for its child health efforts in FY 1985 when Congress provided $85 million for child survival activities, nearly doubling funding for this purpose. USAID then developed its first maternal health project in 1989 and introduced a newborn survival strategy in 2001. More recently, Congress has increased MCH funding, and the U.S. government has adopted a longer-term goal of ending preventable child and maternal deaths by 2035.

Organization

USAID serves as the lead U.S. implementing agency for MCH activities, and its efforts are complemented by those of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), NIH, and the Peace Corps. Collectively, U.S. activities reach nearly 40 countries.

USAID

USAID funds a range of MCH interventions (see Table 20, and its MCH efforts focus on 25 “priority countries” that are mostly in Africa and Southern Asia. With a strategic emphasis on reaching the most vulnerable populations and improving access to and the quality of care and services for mothers and children across U.S. global health efforts, the agency’s near-term goal is to save 15 million child lives and 600,000 women’s lives from 2012 through 2020 in priority countries, which account for about 70% of the global maternal and child deaths. Additionally, in 2014, USAID released, for the first time, a multisectoral nutrition strategy that focuses on improving linkages among its humanitarian, global health, and development efforts to better address both the direct and underlying causes of malnutrition and to build resilience and food security in vulnerable communities.

Table 2: U.S. Government-Funded Maternal & Child Health (MCH) Interventions Newborns and Children Women Essential newborn care Skilled care at birth Postnatal visits Emergency obstetric care Prevention and treatment of severe childhood diseases Improved access to FP/RH and birth spacing Immunizations, including those for polio, measles, and tetanus Antenatal care, including aseptic techniques to prevent sepsis Malaria prevention (including ITNs) and, for mothers, intermittent preventive treatment during pregnancy (IPTp) HIV prevention/treatment/care, including prevention of mother-to-child-transmission (PMTCT) of HIV Improved nutrition/supplementation Clean water, sanitation, and hygiene efforts Health systems strengthening (health workforce, information systems, pharmaceutical management, infrastructure development) Implementation science and operational research

Other U.S. MCH Efforts

CDC operates immunization programs, provides scientific and technical assistance, and works to build capacity in a broad array of MCH (and related RH) areas. It also serves as a World Health Organization Collaborating Center on reproductive, maternal, perinatal, and child health. NIH addresses MCH by carrying out basic science and implementation research, sometimes in cooperation with other countries. The Peace Corps carries out MCH-related volunteer projects around the world.

Additionally, U.S. global FP/RH efforts are also critical to improving MCH (the internationally agreed upon definition of reproductive health includes both FP and MCH), although Congress directs funding to and USAID operates these programs separately. See the KFF fact sheet on U.S. international FP/RH efforts.

Other U.S. global health and related efforts addressing conditions that threaten the health of many pregnant women, new mothers, and children include the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), the President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI), USAID’s NTD Program, Feed the Future, and clean water efforts under the Water for the Poor and Water for the World Acts. See the KFF fact sheets on U.S. PEPFAR efforts, U.S. global malaria efforts, and U.S. global NTD efforts.

Multilateral Efforts

The U.S. government partners with several international institutions and supports global MCH funding mechanisms. Among them are:

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (a multilateral financing mechanism aiming to increase access to immunization in poor countries to which the U.S. is one of the largest donors; see the KFF fact sheet on the U.S. and Gavi);

the Global Financing Facility (GFF, a partnership to improve the health of women, children, and adolescents through innovative financing in which the U.S. is an investor);

the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI, a public-private partnership aiming to advance efforts to eradicate polio to which the U.S. is the second largest donor; see the KFF fact sheet on U.S. global polio efforts);

the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health (PMNCH, an alliance aiming to “provide a platform for organizations to align objectives, strategies and resources, and agree on interventions to improve maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health” in which the U.S. participates); and

the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF, a U.N. agency aiming to improve the lives of children, particularly the most disadvantaged children, to which the U.S. is the largest donor; UNICEF is one of the largest purchasers of vaccines worldwide).

Funding

Total U.S. funding for MCH and nutrition, which includes the U.S. contributions to Gavi and UNICEF as well as support for polio activities, has increased from $728 million in FY 2006 to $1.38 billion in FY 2020 (see Figure 1). However, the current Administration has proposed significantly reduced MCH and nutrition funding for FY 2021.

Most U.S. funding for MCH and nutrition is provided through the Global Health Programs account at USAID, with additional funding provided through the Economic Support Fund account. MCH funding is also provided through the International Organizations & Programs account at the State Department for the U.S. contribution to UNICEF and through CDC’s global immunization programs.

Key Issues for the U.S.

Recent international and U.S. activities have brought new attention to and funding for MCH efforts. As the global community endeavors to support and fund efforts to achieve SDGs 2 and 3’s MCH and nutrition targets, perhaps two of the main questions are about the extent to which the current Administration will support MCH efforts, in light of its proposal to reduce MCH funding, and the strength of bipartisan support in Congress for MCH. Additionally, there is growing concern about the potential impact of COVID-19 on MCH and MCH programming, including on services and disruptions in immunization campaigns. Other key issues and challenges for U.S. efforts include: