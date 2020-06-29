The Mexico City Policy: An Explainer

Key Points

On January 23, 2017, President Donald Trump reinstated and expanded the Mexico City Policy via presidential memorandum, renaming it “Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance.” This explainer provides an overview of the policy, including its history, changes over time, and current application.

First announced in 1984 by the Reagan administration, the policy has been rescinded and reinstated by subsequent administrations along party lines and has now been in effect for 19 of the past 34 years.

The policy requires foreign non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to certify that they will not “perform or actively promote abortion as a method of family planning” using funds with any source (including non-U.S. funds) as a condition for receiving U.S. government global family planning assistance and, as of Jan. 23, 2017, most other U.S. global health assistance.

The Trump administration’s application of the policy extends to the vast majority of U.S. bilateral global health assistance, including funding for HIV under PEPFAR, maternal and child health, malaria, nutrition, and other programs. This marks a significant expansion of its scope, potentially encompassing $7.3 billion in FY 2020, to the extent that such funding is ultimately provided to foreign NGOs, directly or indirectly (family planning assistance accounts for approximately $600 million of that total).

Additionally, as a result of a March 2019 policy announcement and subsequent information released in June 2019, the policy, for the first time, prohibits foreign NGOs who accept the policy from providing any financial support using any source of funds and for any purpose to other foreign NGOs that perform or actively promote abortion as a method of family planning. This greatly extends its reach to other areas of U.S. development assistance beyond global health and to other non-U.S. funding streams.

KFF analyses have found that: more than half of the countries in which the U.S. provides bilateral global health assistance allow for legal abortion in at least one case not permitted by the policy (analysis); and had the expanded policy been in effect during the FY 2013 – FY 2015 period, at least 1,275 foreign NGOs would have been subject to the policy (analysis).



What is the Mexico City Policy?

The Mexico City Policy is a U.S. government policy that – when in effect – has required foreign NGOs to certify that they will not “perform or actively promote abortion as a method of family planning” using funds with any source (including non-U.S. funds) as a condition for receiving U.S. global family planning assistance and, as of Jan. 23, 2017, most other U.S. global health assistance.

The policy was first announced by the Reagan administration at the 2nd International Conference on Population, which was held in Mexico City, Mexico, on August 6-14, 1984 (hence its name; see Box 1). Under the Trump administration, the policy has been renamed “Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance” (PLGHA). Among opponents, it is also known as the “Global Gag Rule,” because among other activities, it prohibits foreign NGOs from using any funds (including non-U.S. funds) to provide information about abortion as a method of family planning and to lobby a foreign government to legalize abortion.

Box 1: The Original Language of the Mexico City Policy, 1984 “[T]he United States does not consider abortion an acceptable element of family planning programs and will no longer contribute to those of which it is a part. …[T]he United States will no longer contribute to separate nongovernmental organizations which perform or actively promote abortion as a method of family planning in other nations.”

When first instituted in 1984, the Mexico City Policy marked an expansion of existing legislative restrictions that already prohibited U.S. funding for abortion internationally, with some exceptions (see below). Prior to the policy, foreign NGOs could use non-U.S. funds to engage in certain voluntary abortion-related activities as long as they maintained segregated accounts for any U.S. money received, but after the Mexico City Policy was in place, they were no longer permitted to do so if they wanted to receive U.S. family planning assistance.

The Trump administration’s application of the policy to the vast majority of U.S. bilateral global health assistance, including funding for HIV under the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), maternal and child health, malaria, nutrition, and other programs, marks a significant expansion of its scope, potentially encompassing $7.3 billion in FY 2020, to the extent that such funding is ultimately provided to foreign NGOs, directly or indirectly (family planning assistance accounted for approximately $600 million of that total). The Administration’s more recent extension of the policy to include any financial support (health or otherwise) provided by foreign NGOs for any purpose to other foreign NGOs that perform or actively promote abortion as a method of family planning is likely to encompass significant additional funding.

When has it been in effect?

The Mexico City Policy has been in effect for 19 of the past 34 years, primarily through executive action, and has been instated, rescinded, and reinstated by presidential administrations along party lines (see Table 1).

Table 1: The U.S. Mexico City Policy Over Time Years In Effect? Presidential Administration (Party Affiliation) Executive (E) or Congressional (C) Action? 1985-1989 Yes Reagan (R) E 1989-1993 Yes Bush (R) E 1993-1999 Sept. No Clinton (D) E 1999 Oct.-2000 Sept. Yes* Clinton (D) C 2000 Oct.-2001 No Clinton (D) E 2001-2009 Yes Bush (R) E 2009-2017 No Obama (D) E 2017-present Yes Trump (R) E NOTES: Shaded blue indicate periods when policy was in effect. * There was a temporary, one-year legislative imposition of the policy, which included a portion of the restrictions in effect in other years and an option for the president to waive these restrictions in part; however, if the waiver option was exercised (for no more than $15 million in family planning assistance), then $12.5 million of this funding would be transferred to maternal and child health assistance. The president did exercise the waiver option. SOURCES: “Policy Statement of the United States of America at the United Nations International Conference on Population (Second Session), Mexico City, Mexico, August 6-14, 1984,” undated; Bill Clinton Administration, “Subject: AID Family Planning Grants/Mexico City Policy,” Memorandum for the Acting Administrator of the Agency for International Development, January 22, 1993, National Archives and Records Administration’s Clinton Presidential Materials Project, https://clintonwhitehouse6.archives.gov/1993/01/1993-01-22-aid-family-planning-grants-mexico-city-policy.html; FY 2000 Consolidated Appropriations Act, P.L. 106-113; George W. Bush Administration, “Subject: Restoration of the Mexico City Policy,” Memorandum for the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development, January 22, 2001, Bush Administration White House Archives, https://georgewbush-whitehouse.archives.gov/news/releases/20010123-5.html; “Subject: Restoration of the Mexico City Policy,” Memorandum for the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development, March 28, 2001, Federal Register, https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2001/03/29/01-8011/restoration-of-the-mexico-city-policy; George W. Bush Administration, “Subject: Assistance for Voluntary Population Planning,” Memorandum for the Secretary of State, August 29, 2003, Bush Administration White House Archives, http://georgewbush-whitehouse.archives.gov/news/releases/2003/08/20030829-3.html; Barack Obama Administration, “Mexico City Policy and Assistance for Voluntary Population Planning,” Memorandum for the Secretary of State, the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development, January 23, 2009, https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2009/01/28/E9-1923/mexico-city-policy-and-assistance-for-voluntary-population-planning; White House, “The Mexico City Policy,” Memorandum for the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, the Administrator of the Agency for International Development, Jan. 23, 2017, https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/01/23/presidential-memorandum-regarding-mexico-city-policy.

The policy was first instituted in 1984 (taking effect in 1985) by President Ronald Reagan and continued to be in effect through President George H.W. Bush’s administration. It was rescinded by President Bill Clinton in 1993 (although it was reinstated legislatively for one year during his second term; see below). The policy was reinstated by President George W. Bush in 2001 and then rescinded by President Barack Obama in 2009. It is currently in effect, having been reinstated by President Trump in 2017.

How is it instituted (and rescinded)?

The Mexico City Policy has, for the most part, been instituted or rescinded through executive branch action (typically via presidential memoranda ). While Congress has the ability to institute the policy through legislation, this has happened only once in the past: a modified version of the policy was briefly applied by Congress during President Clinton’s last year in office as part of a broader arrangement to pay the U.S. debt to the United Nations. (At that time, President Clinton was able to partially waive the policy’s restrictions. ) Other attempts to institute the policy through legislation have not been enacted into law, nor have legislative attempts to overturn the policy. See Table 1.

Who does the policy apply to?

The policy, when in effect, applies to foreign NGOs as a condition for receiving U.S. family planning support and, now, other global health assistance, either directly (as the main – or prime – recipient of U.S. funding) or indirectly (as a recipient of U.S. funding through an agreement with the prime recipient; referred to as a sub-recipient). Specifically, a foreign NGO “recipient agrees that it will not, during the term of this award, perform or actively promote abortion as a method of family planning in foreign countries or provide financial support to any other foreign non-governmental organization that conducts such activities.”

Foreign NGOs include:

international NGOs that are based outside the U.S.,

regional NGOs that are based outside the U.S., and

local NGOs in assisted countries.

U.S. NGOs, while not directly subject to the Mexico City Policy, must also agree to ensure that they do not provide funding to any foreign NGO sub-recipients unless those sub-recipients have first certified adherence to the policy. Specifically, a U.S. NGO “recipient (A) agrees that it will not furnish health assistance under this award to any foreign non-governmental organization that performs or actively promotes abortion as a method of family planning in foreign countries; and (B) further agrees to require that such sub-recipients do not provide financial support to any other foreign non-governmental organization that conducts such activities.”

As in the past, the current policy does not apply to funding provided by the U.S. government to foreign governments (national or sub-national), public international organizations, and other multilateral entities, such as the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. However, this funding is subject to the policy if it flows through a foreign NGO that has accepted the policy; see “What is ‘financial support’?” below.

To what assistance does it apply?

In the past, foreign NGOs have been required to adhere to the Mexico City Policy – when it was in effect – as a condition of receiving support through certain U.S. international funding streams: family planning assistance through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and, beginning in 2003, family planning assistance through the U.S. Department of State. In the 2003 memorandum announcing the policy’s expansion to include the Department of State, President Bush stated that the policy did not apply to funding for global HIV/AIDS programs and that multilateral organizations that are associations of governments are not included among “foreign NGOs.”

The current policy, reinstated in 2017, applies to the vast majority of U.S. bilateral global health assistance furnished by all agencies and departments. “Assistance” includes “the provision of funds, commodities, equipment, or other in-kind global health assistance.” Specifically, the expanded policy applies to nearly all bilateral global health assistance, including:

family planning and reproductive health

for the first time: maternal and child health (including household-level water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH)) nutrition HIV under PEPFAR tuberculosis malaria under the President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI) neglected tropical diseases global health security

certain types of research activities

The policy applies to the assistance described above that is appropriated directly to three agencies and departments: USAID; the Department of State, including the Office of the Global AIDS Coordinator, which oversees and coordinates U.S. global HIV funding under PEPFAR; and for the first time, the Department of Defense (DoD). When such funding is transferred to another agency, including the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), it remains subject to the policy, to the extent that such funding is ultimately provided to foreign NGOs, directly or indirectly.

The policy applies to three types of funding agreements for such assistance: grants; cooperative agreements; and, for the first time, contracts, pending necessary rule-making that would be needed to do so.

The policy does not apply to U.S. assistance for: water supply and sanitation activities, which is usually focused on infrastructure and systems; humanitarian assistance, including activities related to migration and refugee assistance activities as well as disaster and humanitarian relief activities; the American Schools and Hospitals Abroad (ASHA) program; and Food for Peace (FFP). However, this funding is subject to the policy if it flows through a foreign NGO that has accepted the policy; see “What is ‘financial support’?” below.

What activities are prohibited?

The policy prohibits foreign NGOs that receive U.S. family planning assistance and, now, most other U.S. bilateral global health assistance from using funds from any source (including non-U.S. funds) to “perform or actively promote abortion as a method of family planning.” In addition to providing abortions with non-U.S. funds, restricted activities also include the following:

providing advice and information about and offering referral for abortion – where legal – as part of the full range of family planning options,

promoting changes in a country’s laws or policies related to abortion as a method of family planning (i.e., engaging in lobbying), and

conducting public information campaigns about abortion as a method of family planning.

The prohibition of these activities are why the policy has been referred to by its critics as the “Global Gag Rule.”

Additionally, for the first time, the policy prohibits foreign NGOs from providing any financial support with any source of funds (including non-U.S. funding) and for any purpose to other foreign NGOs that perform or actively promote abortion as a method of family planning; see “What is “financial support?” below.

The policy, however, does not prohibit foreign NGOs from:

providing advice and information about, performing, or offering referral for abortion in cases where the pregnancy has either posed a risk to the life of the mother or resulted from incest or rape; and

responding to a question about where a safe, legal abortion may be obtained when a woman who is already pregnant clearly states that she has already decided to have a legal abortion (passively providing information, versus actively providing medically-appropriate information).

In addition, the expanded policy does not apply to healthcare providers who have an affirmative duty required under local law to provide counseling about and referrals for abortion as a method of family planning.

Does it restrict direct U.S. funding for abortion overseas?

U.S. funding for abortion is already restricted under several provisions of the law. Specifically, before the Mexico City Policy was first announced in 1984, U.S. law already prohibited the use of U.S. aid:

to pay for the performance of abortion as a method of family planning or to motivate or coerce any person to practice abortion (the Helms Amendment , 1973, to the Foreign Assistance Act);

, 1973, to the Foreign Assistance Act); for biomedical research related to methods of or the performance of abortion as a means of family planning (the Biden Amendment , 1981, to the Foreign Assistance Act); and

, 1981, to the Foreign Assistance Act); and to lobby for or against abortion (the Siljander Amendment, first included in annual appropriations in 1981 and included each year thereafter).

Then, shortly after the policy was announced in 1984, the Kemp-Kasten Amendment was passed in 1985, prohibiting the use of U.S. aid to fund any organization or program, as determined by the president, that supports or participates in the management of a program of coercive abortion or involuntary sterilization (it is now included in annual appropriations).

Before the Mexico City Policy, U.S. aid recipients could use non-U.S. funds to engage in certain abortion-related activities but were required to maintain segregated accounts for U.S. assistance. The Mexico City Policy reversed this practice: no longer were foreign NGOs allowed to use non-U.S. funds, maintained in segregated accounts, for voluntary abortion-related activities if they wished to continue to receive or be able to receive U.S. family planning funds.

Does the policy prohibit post-abortion care?

The Mexico City Policy does not restrict the provision of post-abortion care, which is a supported activity of U.S. family planning assistance. Whether or not the Mexico City Policy is in effect, recipients of U.S. family planning assistance are allowed to use U.S. and non-U.S. funding to support post-abortion care, no matter the circumstances of the abortion (whether it was legal or illegal).

What has been the impact of the policy?

Several studies have looked at the impact of the policy. A 2011 quantitative analysis by Bendavid, et. al, found a strong association between the Mexico City Policy and abortion rates in sub-Saharan Africa. This study was recently updated to include several more years of data, again identifying a strong association. Specifically, the updated study found that during periods when the policy was in place, abortion rates rose by 40% in countries with high exposure to the Mexico City Policy compared to those with low exposure, while the use of modern contraceptives declined by 14% and pregnancies increased by 12% in high exposure compared to low exposure countries. In other words, it found patterns that “strengthen the case for the role played by the policy” in “a substantial increase in abortions across sub-Saharan Africa among women affected by the U.S. Mexico City Policy … [and] a corresponding decline in the use of modern contraception and increase in pregnancies,” likely because foreign NGOs that declined U.S. funding as a result of the Mexico City Policy – often key providers of women’s health services in these areas – had fewer resources to support family planning services, particularly contraceptives. Increased access to and use of contraception have been shown to be key to preventing unintended pregnancies and thereby reducing abortion, including unsafe abortion. The study also found patterns that “suggest that the effects of the policy are reversible” when the policy is not in place.

Additionally, there has been anecdotal evidence and qualitative data on the impact of the policy, when it has been in force in the past, on the work of organizations that have chosen not to agree to the policy and, therefore, forgo U.S. funding that had previously supported their activities. For example, they have reported that they have fewer resources to support family planning and reproductive health services, including family planning counseling, contraceptive commodities, condoms, and reproductive cancer screenings.

While it is likely too early to assess the full effects of the current policy on NGOs and the individuals they serve, as the policy is applied on a rolling basis as new funding agreements or modifications to existing agreements are made, some early data are available. Several early qualitative and quantitative studies have been released, and at least one long-term, quantitative assessment is underway. Additionally, an official assessment by the U.S. Department of State on implementation during the first six months of the policy has been released (see below). This review acknowledged that it took “place early in the policy’s implementation, when affected U.S. government departments and agencies have added a significant portion of the funding affected by the policy to grants and cooperative agreements only recently [i.e., after the period the review examined]. A follow-on analysis would allow an opportunity to address one of the primary concerns presented in feedback from third-party stakeholder organizations, namely that six months is insufficient time to gauge the impacts of” the policy.

Nonetheless, it is already clear that the reinstated and expanded version of the policy applies to a much greater amount of U.S. global health assistance, and greater number of foreign NGOs, across many program areas. KFF has found that more than half (37) of the 64 countries that received U.S. bilateral global health assistance in FY 2016 allow for legal abortion in at least one case not permitted by the policy and that had the expanded Mexico City Policy been in effect during the FY 2013 – FY 2015 period, at least 1,275 foreign NGOs would have been subject to the policy. In addition, at least 469 U.S. NGOs that received U.S. global health assistance during this period would have been required to ensure that their foreign NGO sub-recipients were in compliance. Additional foreign NGOs are likely to be impacted by the policy due to the revised interpretation of “financial support” announced in March 2019 and implemented beginning June 2019; see “What is ‘financial support’?” below.

A report released in March 2020 by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) provided new information on the number of projects (awards) and NGOs affected. It found that from May 2017 through FY 2018:

the policy had been applied to over 1,300 global health projects, with the vast majority of these through USAID and CDC, and

NGOs declined to accept the policy in 54 instances, totaling $153 million in declined funding – specifically, seven prime awards amounting to $102 million and 47 sub-awards amounting to $51 million (more than two-thirds of sub-awards were intended for Africa) – across USAID and CDC; the Department of State and DoD did not identify any instances where NGOs declined to accept the policy conditions.

What did the U.S. government’s six-month review of the policy find?

In February 2018, the Department of State announced the findings of an initial six-month review of implementation of the policy through the end of FY 2017 (September 2017). The report directed agencies to provide greater support for improving understanding of implementation among affected organizations and provided guidance to clarify terms included in standard provisions of grants and cooperative agreements. In the six-month review report, the Department of State report identified a number of “actions” for implementing agencies, such as a need for:

more central and field-based training and implementation tools,

a clearer explanation of termination of awards for NGOs found to be in violation of the policy, and

a clarification of “financial support,” which was not defined in the standard provisions (see “What is financial support?” below).

The six month review also identified the number of affected agreements with prime implementing partners and the number of those that have accepted the Mexico City Policy as part of their agreements through September 2017 (see Table 2).

Table 2: Findings of the U.S. Department of State’s Initial Six-Month Review of the Implementation of the Expanded Mexico City Policy U.S. Agency or Department Policy Implementation Date Overall # of Grants and Cooperative Agreements with Global Health Assistance Funding Of Overall #: (From the Policy Implementation Date through 9/30/2017) # That Received New Funding and Accepted Policy # That Received New Funding and Declined to Accept Policy^ # That Had Not Received New Funding Yet USAID May 15, 2017 580 419 3 158 State* May 15, 2017 142 108 0 34 HHS+ May 31, 2017 499 160 0 339 DoD May 15, 2017 77 42 1 34 TOTAL 1298 729 4 565 NOTES: * reflects PEPFAR funding implemented through the Department of State; other departments and agencies implement the majority of PEPFAR funding. + At HHS agencies, only certain assistance funding transferred from USAID, State, and DoD are subject to the policy. ^ As of September 30, 2017, USAID reported it was aware of three centrally funded prime partners, and 12 sub-awardee implementing partners, that declined to agree to the Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance (PLGHA) terms in their awards; DoD reported that one DoD partner, a U.S. NGO, declined to agree in one country but accepted the PLGHA standard provision in other countries; and HHS reported that no HHS partners declined to agree. SOURCES: KFF analysis of data from Department of State, “Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance Six-Month Review,” report, Feb. 6, 2018, https://www.state.gov/protecting-life-in-global-health-assistance-six-month-review/.

What is “financial support”?

In February 2018, in the initial six-month review issued when Secretary of State Tillerson led the department, the Department of State report included an “action” statement to clarify the definition of “financial support” as used in the standard provisions for grants and cooperative agreements. At issue was whether it applied more narrowly to certain funding provided by foreign NGOs (i.e., funding other than U.S. global health funding) to other foreign NGOs specifically for the purpose of performing or actively promoting abortion as a method of family planning or if it applied more broadly to certain funding provided by foreign NGOs to other foreign NGOs for any purpose, if that foreign NGO happened to perform or actively promote abortion as a method of family planning. The State Department clarified that it was the more narrow interpretation.

However, on March 26, 2019, Secretary of State Pompeo reversed this interpretation, announcing further “refinements” to the policy to clarify that it applied to the broader definition of financial support. Specifically, under the policy, U.S.-supported foreign NGOs agree to not provide any financial support (global health-related as well as other support), no matter the source of funds, to any other foreign NGO that performs or actively promotes abortion as a method of family planning. In June 2019, USAID provided additional information to reflect this broader interpretation of the standard provisions.

This marks the first time the policy has been applied this broadly, as it can now affect funding provided by other donors (such as other governments and foundations) and non-global health funding provided by the U.S. government for a wide range of purposes if this funding is first provided to foreign NGOs who have accepted the policy (as recipients of U.S. global health assistance) that then in turn provide that donor or U.S. non global health funding for any purpose to foreign NGOs that perform or actively promote abortion as a method of family planning. For example, under the prior interpretation, a foreign NGO recipient of U.S. global health funding could not provide any non-U.S. funding to another foreign NGO to perform or actively promote abortion as a method of family planning but could provide funding for other activities, such as education, even if the foreign NGO carried out prohibited activities. Under the broader interpretation, a foreign NGO could not provide any non-U.S. funding for any activity to a foreign NGO that carried out prohibited activities. Similarly, while under the prior interpretation a foreign NGO recipient of U.S. global health funding could provide other U.S. funding (such as humanitarian assistance) to another foreign NGO for non-prohibited activities, even if the foreign NGO carried out prohibited activities, now under the broader interpretation, it could not do so.

What are the next steps in implementing the expanded policy?

The policy went into effect in May 2017 (see Table 2), although it is applied on a rolling basis, as new funding agreements and modifications to existing agreements occur. While it applies to all grants and cooperative agreements, the Trump administration has indicated that it intends the policy to apply to contracts, which would require a rule-making process.

In addition, the Department of State, as an action item in the six-month review report, stated it would “conduct a further review of implementation of the policy by December 15, 2018, when more extensive experience will enable a more thorough examination of the benefits and challenges.” As of June 2020, a further review has not been issued, and it is unclear if and when another review will be released.