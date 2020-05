KFF: COVID-19 Coronavirus Tracker — Updated as of May 15, 2020 (5/15).

KFF: Global Funding Across U.S. COVID-19 Supplemental Funding Bills (Oum/Wexler/Kates, 5/12).

Additional KFF COVID-19 resources on the global situation, as well as those focused on the response and impact within the U.S., are available here. KFF’s new blog series “Coronavirus Policy Watch” is available here.