menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

KFF Releases Brief Examining U.S. Government’s Global Health Security Efforts

Dec 19, 2019

KFF: The U.S. Government and Global Health Security
This brief examines the U.S. government’s work in global health security, including efforts to help countries prepare for and address pandemic and epidemic diseases such Ebola, Zika, and influenza. The brief provides history and background, reviews the U.S. agencies carrying out these efforts, reviews funding, and highlights key policy issues going forward (Michaud/Moss/Kates, 12/17).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.