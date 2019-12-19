KFF Releases Brief Examining U.S. Government’s Global Health Security Efforts

KFF: The U.S. Government and Global Health Security

This brief examines the U.S. government’s work in global health security, including efforts to help countries prepare for and address pandemic and epidemic diseases such Ebola, Zika, and influenza. The brief provides history and background, reviews the U.S. agencies carrying out these efforts, reviews funding, and highlights key policy issues going forward (Michaud/Moss/Kates, 12/17).