Gunmen Kill 2 Policemen Escorting Polio Vaccination Team In Pakistan

Dec 18, 2019

Al Jazeera: Two killed in attack targeting polio vaccination team in Pakistan
“At least two policemen have been killed in an attack targeting a polio vaccination drive in northwest Pakistan, officials say, the latest in a series of attacks targeting eradication efforts in one of only three countries in the world where the disease remains endemic…” (Hashim, 12/18).

AP: Gunmen kill 2 policemen escorting polio team in Pakistan
“…No one immediately claimed responsibility for the shooting. Pakistan regularly carries out anti-polio drives, despite threats from the Taliban who claim the campaign is a Western conspiracy to sterilize children. Polio teams and security forces escorting them are often targeted in deadly attacks…” (Khan, 12/18).

