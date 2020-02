Al Jazeera: Pakistan policeman killed in attack targeting polio campaign (Hashim, 2/18).

Devex: Top U.S. corporate foundations investing in development (De Vos, 2/14).

Devex: Local governments must be empowered to fight climate change, experts say (Smith, 2/14).

Reuters: ‘Cancer does not wait’: Children’s medicine shortage stokes anger in Mexico (Jorgic, 2/17).

STAT: For African women at risk of HIV, a woke world is still sound asleep (Chinyenze, 2/17).