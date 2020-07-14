African Nations Work To Track COVID-19 Cases; Pakistan To Restart Polio Vaccination Campaign Amid Pandemic; Deaths Climb In Yemen; COVID Outbreak On U.S. Military Base Strains Relation With Japan

AFRICA

New Humanitarian: Kenya’s teen pregnancy crisis: More than COVID-19 is to blame (Wadekar, 7/13).

NPR: South Africa Introduces Alcohol Ban And Curfew As Coronavirus Surges (Peralta, 7/13).

Reuters: Counting the burials: African nations scramble to track COVID-19 (Paravicini et al., 7/13).

Xinhua: Uganda says COVID-19 erodes gains in achieving SDGs (7/13).

ASIA

AP: Asia Today: Another spike brings India past 900,000 cases (7/14).

AP: Pakistan to resume polio campaign as COVID-19 cases decline (Ahmed, 7/14).

AP: Quarantine loopholes bring fresh efforts to fight outbreaks (Passa/Kurtenbach, 7/14).

AP: Indian leader’s virus fund won’t disclose donors, payments (Saaliq, 7/14).

AP: Thais seek to fix errors that allowed infected foreigners in (Vejpongsa, 7/14).

The Telegraph: Pakistan to resume polio vaccination campaign months after it was halted by coronavirus (Farmer, 7/13).

EUROPE

AP: In reversal, U.K. says it will make masks mandatory in shops (7/13).

Financial Times: U.K. warned of winter resurgence in Covid-19 (Gross, 7/13).

Reuters: E.U. should draw up list of medicines to be produced in Europe, says German health minister (Escritt/Copley, 7/13).

Sky News: Coronavirus: Fines for failing to wear a face covering in shops in England (Craig, 7/14).

Thomson Reuters Foundation: U.K. charities launch appeal to help fragile states fight coronavirus (Batha, 7/13).

LATIN AMERICA

The Telegraph: How Brazil became South America’s Covid-19 hotspot (Taylor, 7/13).

MIDDLE EAST

The Telegraph: War, starvation, disease… now Covid-19: Yemen ‘haunted by death’ as coronavirus cases climb (Farmer/Mahmood, 7/13).

NORTH AMERICA

CNN: America shuts down again — choosing reality over Trump’s false claims (Collinson, 7/14).

New York Times: Coronavirus Outbreak at U.S. Bases in Japan Roils an Uneasy Relationship (Rich et al., 7/13).

New York Times: Is Your State Doing Enough Coronavirus Testing? (Collins, 7/14).

STAT: How to fix the Covid-19 dumpster fire in the U.S. (Branswell, 7/14).